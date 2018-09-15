New Orleans man sentenced to 20 years for string of home burglaries

On December 21, 2017, APSO responded again, this time to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near a house on Highway 74 in Gonzales. A man was later seen carrying items from the neighbor’s home and leaving the area. Deputies discovered someone had forced entry into the home and taken televisions, video games, and a handgun. The neighbor was able to get the license plate number from the suspicious vehicle and give it to police, who found the vehicle belonged to one of Poche’s relatives who he lived with. Poche also pawned the stolen video games at a shop in Baton Rouge.