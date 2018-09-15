New Orleans man sentenced to 20 years for string of home burglaries

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A New Orleans man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after being sentenced for a string of burglaries.
The 23rd Judicial District Court reports on September 10, Thomas Poche, 34, pleaded guilty to five counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced by Judge Thomas Kliebert to 20 years in prison as per a plea agreement with the prosecution.
The string of burglaries occurred between May of 2016 and December of 2017.
The rash of burglaries began on May 29, 2016, when the Gonzales Police Department responded to a church about a burglary after members discovered a door had been kicked in, lights were on, and a sound board had been taken. Officers also found feces and urine on the floor and collected samples as evidence, which later were determined to belong to Poche.
Then on August 10, 2017, Gonzales PD responded to a residential burglary on Black Bayou Extension Road, where the homeowner told them the back door of the house had been forced open. Jewelry and firearms were taken from the house. Detectives were able to identify Poche as a suspect after they discovered he pawned the missing jewelry at a shop in New Orleans.
And on November 3, 2017, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call in the Gonzales area where multiple credit cards were taken from the home. Detectives were able to determine the stolen cards had been used at a handful of businesses in New Orleans on the same afternoon as the theft.
On December 21, 2017, APSO responded again, this time to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near a house on Highway 74 in Gonzales. A man was later seen carrying items from the neighbor’s home and leaving the area. Deputies discovered someone had forced entry into the home and taken televisions, video games, and a handgun. The neighbor was able to get the license plate number from the suspicious vehicle and give it to police, who found the vehicle belonged to one of Poche’s relatives who he lived with. Poche also pawned the stolen video games at a shop in Baton Rouge.
And finally, on December 30, 2017, APSO responded to a burglary at an apartment complex. Two victims told deputies they were walking towards their apartment when a man asked to use their phone. They became suspicious and went back into their apartment, just to discover several items had been taken. The victims were able to identify Poche in a six-person photographic lineup.
Poche was later arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center for the above incidents.
His 20-year sentence is to be served with credit for time served.
