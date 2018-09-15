Louisiana trooper helps rescue kitten trapped under car

(WAFB) - A Louisiana troopers found himself in a unique situation after helping driver rescue a trapped kitten.
On Thursday, Kaitlyn Guzzudo said in a post she was driving on Airline Highway when she heard a cat meowing. She quickly pulled over and looked under her vehicle.
A trooper with the Louisiana State police also pulled over to help her. Guzzudo told him that she believed a cat was under her vehicle and said the trooper took out some gloves to help her save the animal.
They found a frightened kitten at the back passenger wheel of Guzzudo’s vehicle.
Guzzudo shared her story and photos of the trooper and kitten on her Facebook page. In her post, she thanked the trooper and said she’s keeping the kitten at her home “to let it calm down and rest.”
