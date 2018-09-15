Livingston Parish man killed in Saturday morning crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A man died in a crash in Livingston Parish on Saturday morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.
LSP troopers said the single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 63 north of US Hwy 190 in Livingston Parish. Max A. Mclin, 26, of Livingston, died in the crash.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Mclin was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 northbound on LA Hwy 63. For unknown reasons, as Mclin entered a left hand curve his vehicle ran off the road to the left. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck several trees.
Mclin was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries as a result. Troopers do not suspect impairment, but a toxicology sample was taken and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing..
