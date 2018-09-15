FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms weekend as Florence gushes the Carolinas

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As we enter the last weekend of summer, it is certainly going to feel like summer.
Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will climb into the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s Saturday and right at 100 degrees on Sunday.
Saturday will be a little wetter than Sunday as it stands right now. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected to develop during the late afternoon into the early evening. That means we could see some passing t-showers for the Southern University home opener tonight at 6 p.m.
Sinking, drier air related to Florence will bring only a 20 percent rain chance Sunday. Expect Sunday to be a few degrees warmer.
The work and school week will stay mainly dry through Thursday. A combination of drier air and high pressure will keep rain chances at 20 to 30 percemt. Activity will be confined to the afternoon hours. Highs are expected to remain several degrees above normal in the low to mid 90s.
By the end of the week a trough and subsequent weak cold front will push into the area. These features will enhance rain chances to 50 to 60 percent beginning Friday and continuing into the first days of Fall and the weekend. With higher rain chances, afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s during this time.
Florence continues to be a major rainmaker for the Carolinas and Virginia. Florence will continue to slowly move inland to the west over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center has stopped issuing advisories on Isaac. Isaac is now classified as an open wave.
The remnants of Isaac will continue to move through the Western Caribbean. Regeneration into a tropical system is not expected at this time.
