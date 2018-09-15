Donaldsonville man dies in Iberville Parish crash

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A Donaldsonville man died in a crash early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 15, LSP troopers began investigating a fatal crash on LA 75 south of LA 3066 in Iberville Parish. Randy Edwards, 35, of Donaldsonville, died in the crash, troopers said.
The crash happened as Edwards was traveling southbound on LA 74 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. Edwards’ vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Edwards’s vehicle overturned, which ejected him from the vehicle, according to troopers.
Edwards was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. The Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office said Edwards died at the scene.
Troopers suspect impairment as a factor in the crash and a toxicology sample was taken from Edwards for analysis.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.