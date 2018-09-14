Rescue. Rehome. Repeat. holding adoption event in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Rescue. Rehome. Repeat. of South Louisiana is holding an adoption event Saturday, September 15.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hooters in Denham Springs in front of Bass Pro Shops off I-12. There will be a number of animals in need of foster homes. The group says their in-home foster program is currently full and they are unable to take in any additional animals until more foster families are found. Fosters move, summer schedules.
The group is also asking for monetary donations. Even if you can’t foster an animal, you can purchase a t-shirt to help raise money.
