Police chase crosses parish line, ends in crash after woman allegedly shoplifts from Walmart

(WAFB) - A police chase happened Thursday night that started in Gonzales and ended in Baton Rouge with a crash.
The Gonzales Police Department says officers pursued a woman suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart in Gonzales. When the chase reached the parish line, Louisiana State Police picked up the pursuit. The chase ended in a crash on I-10 W near College Drive around 8:30 p.m., and troopers were able to stop the vehicle.
Shoplifting charges have been filed by Gonzales PD. Any other possible charges will come from LSP.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.