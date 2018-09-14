Police chase crosses parish line, ends in crash after woman allegedly shoplifts from Walmart

By Rachael Thomas | September 13, 2018 at 9:41 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 9:41 PM

(WAFB) - A police chase happened Thursday night that started in Gonzales and ended in Baton Rouge with a crash.

The Gonzales Police Department says officers pursued a woman suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart in Gonzales. When the chase reached the parish line, Louisiana State Police picked up the pursuit. The chase ended in a crash on I-10 W near College Drive around 8:30 p.m., and troopers were able to stop the vehicle.

Shoplifting charges have been filed by Gonzales PD. Any other possible charges will come from LSP.

The incident is under investigation.

