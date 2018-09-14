Newly minted Emmy winner John Legend joins 'The Voice'

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, John Legend arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Legend will become a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fresh off an Emmy Award win, John Legend is sticking with television and becoming a coach on NBC's "The Voice."

Legend won an Emmy on Saturday as a producer of NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," making him an EGOT — the term for someone who's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, a rare occurrence.

Legend will join fellow singers Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as coaches on "The Voice." The show is vying for its fourth straight Emmy for outstanding reality competition category at Monday's 70th prime-time Emmy Awards ceremony.

The 39-year-old has another shot at an Emmy on Monday. He's nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie for "Jesus Christ Superstar."