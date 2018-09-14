Juvenile arrested after shotgun shells stolen from Walmart in Donaldsonville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking information on three unidentified males who walked into the Donaldsonville Wal-mart on Sept. 3, 2018 and opened a box of shotgun shells and stole ten of the 12 out of the box. The subjects were observed on surveillance video leaving the store without purchasing the items in a silver four-door vehicle. Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.