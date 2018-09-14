Juvenile arrested after shotgun shells stolen from Walmart in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A juvenile was arrested in connection to a theft at a Donaldsonville Walmart.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office posted the update Friday, saying there are still investigating and more arrests are possible.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office released surveillance video of the theft that happened September 3.
In the video, three unidentified males walk into the store and open a box of shotgun shells. Police said the males stole 10 of the 12 shells.
The males were seen leaving the store in a silver four-door vehicle.
Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line. Tips can also be submitted by calling the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
