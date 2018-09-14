JP councilman sues maker of popular weed killer

FILE - This June 29, 2006, file photo shows a sign at the Monsanto Co. headquarters in St. Louis. A San Francisco jury on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto to pay $289 million to a former school groundskeeper dying of cancer, saying the company's popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his disease. (AP Photo/James A. Finley, File) (James A. Finley)