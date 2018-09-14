JP councilman sues maker of popular weed killer

JP councilman sues maker of popular weed killer
FILE - This June 29, 2006, file photo shows a sign at the Monsanto Co. headquarters in St. Louis. A San Francisco jury on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto to pay $289 million to a former school groundskeeper dying of cancer, saying the company's popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his disease. (AP Photo/James A. Finley, File) (James A. Finley)
By Erin Lowrey | September 14, 2018 at 5:53 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 6:05 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts has sued the maker of a popular weed killer.

Roberts says the chemicals in The Monsanto product gave him non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

He said his father worked for a company that supplied materials for Monsanto.

Roberts claimed he was exposed to the chemicals in Roundup at least once a week for years.

His lawsuit comes after a California jury awarded a former school groundskeeper $290 million.

Monsanto has denied the claims and say the products are safe.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.