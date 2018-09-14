Humane Society of Louisiana collecting donations for animal victims of Florence

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - The Humane Society of Louisiana is mobilizing to help animals and shelters impacted by Hurricane Florence.
The charity is setting up donation drop-off locations in New Orleans and surrounding area.
Here are the addresses for the drop-ff locations:
JEFFERSON FEED & SEED
- (Jefferson) 4421 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson 70121
- (Uptown) 6057 Magazine Street, New Orleans 70118
- (Mid City) 309 N. Carrollton Avenue #1N, New Orleans 70119
- (Metairie) 2949 Vets Memorial Blvd - A-4, Metairie 70002
ZEN PET RETAIL & GROOMING
- 4500 Magazine St #5, NOLA 70130
Humane Society workers will then travel to the disaster zone after the storm passes in order to provide supplies and offer support.
Donations of non-perishable items are encouraged and the Humane Society said will accept pet food for Florence victims.
“For animal lovers, the natural and first inclination is to donate food,” says Dorson, “But in too many instances, these generous donations are damaged or spoiled because a lack of storage space - particularly in the early days of a response effort. Pet food companies and stores often generously donate truckloads of cat and dog food, and it can sometimes be a logistical challenge to unload pallets and properly store them.”
If you’re interested in volunteering with organizing and transporting supplies, contact the group at info@humanela.org. Visit the organization’s website to learn more about the Humane Society and where to donate.
WISH LIST:
FOR ANIMAL CARE AND HOUSING
- Long, Heavy - Duty Slip Leashes
- Cat Litter & Litter Boxes
- Towels and Blankets
- Crates & Carriers
- Puppy Pads
- Stainless Steel Bowls & Buckets
- Baby Pools
- Dog Chew Toys
FOR RELIEF WORKERS / VOLUNTEERS / EMERGENCY SHELTERING
- Energy Drinks & Non Perishable Snacks (like Nuts and Energy Bars)
- Toiletries
- Hand Sanitizer
- Rain Ponchos
- Buckets & Mops
- Masks
- Fans
- Flashlights & Batteries
- Extension Cords
- Tarps
- Zip Ties & Bungie Cords
- Contractor Bags
- Paper Towels
- Toilet Paper
- Paper ID Bands
- Dry Erase Boards & Markers
- Blankets
- First Aid Kits
