Grease fire displaces family of 7 on Keel Ave

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Firefighters say a grease fire displaced a family of seven in East Baton Rouge Parish on Friday morning.
Eldon Ledoux, of the St. George Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Keel Avenue around 7:57 a.m.
Crews arrived at 8:02 a.m. to find that a grease fire on the stove had spread to other kitchen areas. The family had safely evacuated the apartment before the fire department arrived.
Firefighters had the fire under control at 8:10 a.m.
The fire damage was contained to the kitchen area but Ledoux said there was smoke damage throughout the apartment. Authorities have determined the fire to be accidental.
The family of three adults and four children were displaced from the apartment due to the fire. Ledoux said the American Red Cross sent a disaster assistance team to assist them.
