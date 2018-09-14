Gonzales man sentenced to 7 years for carnal knowledge of juvenile

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A Gonzales man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison on a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, the 23rd Judicial District Court reports.
On September 10, Leslie Davis, 44, pleaded guilty to the charge. He was sentenced by Judge Jason Verdigets. His pleas was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a call for service in 2017.
Officials with the 23rd JDC say back on October 25, 2017, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were called out to a home in Gonzales about possible sexual contact between Davis and a 15-year-old female. When deputies arrived, they spoke with Davis, who reportedly admitted to having intercourse with the girl. He was then arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.
Davis was sentenced to seven years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served and must also register as a sex offender for 15 years after his release.
