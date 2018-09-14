GM recalls over 1M pickup trucks, SUVs due to power steering issues

(WAFB) - If you own a General Motors vehicle, then this recall could impact you.
GM is recalling more than one million pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles worldwide due to reported issues with a temporary loss of power steering, according to the automaker on Thursday.
The impacted vehicles include 2015 models of several Chevrolet, Cadillac pickup tracks and SUVs, and includes about 1.02 vehicles in the United States.
GM spokesman Tom Wilkinson told Reuters the automaker has received reports of 30 crashes and two injuries, but no deaths linked to the recall.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement that the issue may cause difficulty steering the vehicle, particularly at low speeds, which could increase the risk of a crash.
GM will notify owners about the problem. Dealers will update the EPS module software, free of charge.
Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 and GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 18289.
The following vehicles affected by the recall:
Makes/Models/Model Years:
- CADILLAC/ESCALADE/2015
- CHEVROLET/SILVERADO 1500/2015
- CHEVROLET/SUBURBAN/2015
- CHEVROLET/TAHOE/2015
- GMC/SIERRA 1500/2015
- GMC/YUKON/2015
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.