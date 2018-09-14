Free discussion on opioid epidemic open to the public

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Baton Rouge Health District will host a presentation and discussion on the opioid epidemic with Dr. Anna Lembke, author of the book, Drug Dealer MD - How Doctors Were Duped, Patients Got Hooked, and Why It’s So Hard to Stop.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
OPIOID EPIDEMIC DISCUSSION
- Thursday, September 20
- 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- C.B. Pennington, Jr. Conference Center
- 6400 Perkins Rd.
In 2017, 111 people died of drug overdoses in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the Coroner’s Office, a 25% increase over the previous year. Many of those deaths were attributed to prescription opioids.
Dr. Lembke was one of the first in the medical community to sound the alarm regarding opioid over-prescribing and the opioid epidemic.
Following Dr. Lembke’s presentation, clinical leaders from Baton Rouge Health district partner organizations will participate in Q&A session with guests.
The event is free and open to the public.
In addition, Baton Rouge Health District is the sponsor of Chasing a Fix, an WAFB original documentary airing Saturday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. only on WAFB.
