Four plead guilty in kidnapping, beating of Ascension Parish man in 2017

CONVENT, LA (WAFB) - The last three defendants have now pleaded guilty for their involvement in the kidnapping and beating of an Ascension Parish man back in 2017. The fourth defendant pleaded guilty in August.
The 23rd Judicial District Court says on September 10, David Gonday, 35, of Prairieville, Richard Allen, 55, of Sorrento, and Heather Firmin, 41, of Prairieville, pleaded guilty as a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Dustin Eddy, 37, of Donaldsonville, pleaded guilty on August 27. Judge Thomas Kliebert handed down their sentences.
Officials say on June 11, 2017, deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office found an abandoned vehicle in a grassy area along the LA 70 service road in Convent. As they were inspecting the vehicle, they heard moaning sounds coming from the trunk. Deputies found a man in the trunk who had been severely beaten. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and received extensive treatment.
A joint investigation with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was launched. During the investigation, detectives learned Firmin had lured the victim to a home in Sorrento, where the victim was robbed and beaten by Gonday, Allen, and Eddy. After the beating, officials say the victim was put in the trunk of his own vehicle and driven to the spot where deputies found him.
Judge Kliebert sentenced the individuals involved as follows (all sentences are to be served with credit for time already served):
- Gonday - 15 years
- Eddy - 13 years
- Firmin - 6 years
Sentencing for Allen is tentatively scheduled for October 9.
