Fitness Rocks creates concert style workout event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
For the 5th time, the folks behind Fitness Rocks are throwing a family friendly fitness party, dj included.
WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick is proud to team up with Healthy BR for this event on Friday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge. It’s free, open to the public and geared toward all ages.
FITNESS ROCKS
Saturday, September 21
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Galvez Plaza 238 North Boulevard
Fitness Rocks could be especially helpful for people that are still trying to find their fit in the local fitness community. Fitness Rocks will give you a sample of the variety of exercise classes offered in the Baton Rouge area.
Each scheduled exercise expert will be given 15 minutes to demo a workout from their studio.
FITNESS ROCKS SCHEDULE
- 5:30 p.m. Kick-off
- 5:40 p.m. – Zumba with Tiffany and LIsha
- 6:00 p.m. - Regymen Fitness’ Body Weight Workout
- 6:20 p.m. – Line Dancing with Gracie Perkins
- 6:40 p.m. – Hip Hop Doc
- 6:55 p.m. – Burn Boot Camp’s Bodyweight Training
- 7:15 p.m. – Zumba with Tiffany
- 7:35 p.m. – HIIT with D’Andre
- 7:50 p.m. – Curvy Girl with Tanya
- 8:10 p.m. – Hula Hoop contest & Give-Aways with Mayor Broome
A new addition to this year’s Fitness Rocks is the Vegan Village, offering a taste of the plant-based diet experience and culture. Along with the food, there will crafts and promotional booths with local vendors.
Experts from health organizations throughout Baton Rouge will be there to help you get started on your fitness journey.
Fitness Rocks is hosted by Adrian Brumfield from Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Allison Childers from WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick, with special appearances from Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome.
CLICK HERE to join WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group to get all of the latest fitness trends, news about local fitness events and weekly web series from local fitness influencers. Watch Get Fit Red Stick’s weekly web series every Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the group.
