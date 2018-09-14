FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet Friday morning with patches of fog

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! Enjoy a nice, quiet Friday morning drive with only a few patches of fog expected. Otherwise, all is quiet for the time being on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar!
We have partly cloudy skies this morning with increasing clouds by mid-afternoon and a 40 percent coverage of rain and storms. Highs will push into the lower 90s. Overnight, a spotty shower or two is possible with a low in the mid 70s.
On Saturday, we’re expecting a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain, as Sunday will trend drier with a 20 to 30 percent of rain. Afternoon high temperatures for both days will be in the lower 90s.
The eyewall of Cat. 1 Hurricane Florence is now on shore in North Carolina and its landfall of the center will occur very soon. The eyewall is now about 10 miles east of Wilmington, N.C.
Invest 95L is in the western Gulf of Mexico will not become a tropical depression before it moves into extreme northern Mexico and southern Texas. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Isaac is now Tropical “Depression” Isaac in the Caribbean - more excellent news!
