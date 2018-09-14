FDA calls youth e-cigarette use an ‘epidemic’

In a press release Wednesday, the FDA claimed several e-cigarette companies illegally sold their products to minors. In an effort to crack down, the FDA says the top five selling brands, like MarkTen XL, JUUL, Vuse, Logic, and blue e-cigs must submit a plan on how they will address the widespread access to youth and if they can’t, the FDA could choose to remove them from shelves until they meet certain obligations. The federal agency says those companies make up more than 97 percent of the current market.