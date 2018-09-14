Deputies to announce ‘major development’ in disappearance of Brusly High School teacher

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Friday to discuss a “major development” in the case of Sylviane Lozada.
Lozada, a Brusly High School teacher, disappeared in July 2011. Her husband, Oscar Alberto Lozada, flew to Venezuela with the couple’s five-year-old in the days after her disappearance.
Oscar Lozada said in contact with authorities via email and telephone until 2016. He never returned back to the U.S.
Deputies issued an arrest warrant for Oscar Lozada on August 6 on the charge of second-degree murder.
WAFB will carry the news conference live on WAFB-TV, WAFB.com, and the WAFB Mobile App.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.