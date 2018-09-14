The Cove bar to temporarily close, move locations

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Cove bar is moving from its current location at CitiPlace Court this weekend after more than a decade at the retail center on Corporate Boulevard, the bar posted on its Facebook page.
According to the post, the bar will remain open through Saturday night and will be reopening soon under a “newer, fresher concept.”
The post goes on to say the date and location of the reopening has yet to be determined. The bar also says they were unable to come to terms with their landlord and have also been dealing with issues involving the building falling into disrepair.
The bar suggests that while they are temporarily closed, patrons can visit their sister bar, Port Royal, which is just down the street.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.