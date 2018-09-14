50+ colleges and universities slated for Hammond college fair

HAMMOND, LA - Information provided by Southeastern Louisiana University
High school students and their parents are invited to learn about universities and colleges across the state and nation as well as their scholarships, financial aid, and admissions requirements at the Northshore College Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
One of the largest college fairs in the state with more than 50 participating colleges and universities from throughout the state and nation, the free event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Southeastern’s Pennington Center, located on the corner of University Avenue and General Pershing Street.
The fair is open to all high school students and their parents. Students can pre-register for their own special bar codes at lacollegefairs.com to use at the event. Many vendors will be able to scan the codes to collect the students’ contact and interest information, eliminating the need to complete information cards at each table.
“This is the primary event for high school students and their families to learn more about selecting colleges and career options,” said Anthony Ranatza, Southeastern director of Admissions. “Students and their parents will be able to browse exhibits offering information on academic and career options, university admissions requirements, as well as other scholarship and financial aid opportunities.”
For more information on the fair, contact Southeastern Admissions at 985-549-5637 or e-mail northshorefair@southeastern.edu. Additional information about Southeastern, including admission requirements and scholarship opportunities, is available at southeastern.edu.
