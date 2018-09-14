A celebration of those living life in recovery

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Every September, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) promotes National Recovery Month.
It’s a time to raise awareness and understanding of substance abuse and mental health disorders as well as celebrate people living in recovery.
Governor John Bel Edwards also proclaimed September as Recovery Month in Louisiana.
During Recovery Month, the Louisiana Department of Health wants the public to know that recovery is possible, to celebrate individual stories of success and to promote available resources to anyone who needs help coping with an addiction or mental illness.
THE OPIOID CRISIS
A topic of importance during Recovery Month is the opioid epidemic. Opioids are a class of drugs historically used as prescription painkillers, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, codeine, methadone and fentanyl, as well as the illegal drug heroin.
While such prescription drugs are useful in pain management, they also carry the potential for misuse. Repeated use greatly increases the risks of developing an addiction.
OVERDOSE DEATHS (Source: CDC)
- Quadrupled since 1999
- More than six out of 10 overdose deaths involved opioids
- Average of 115 Americans die daily from an overdose
- In Louisiana, more than 1,000 people died from an opioid overdose in 2016
Help is available for people who are struggling with addiction and depression. Several emergency hotlines are open 24/7 to provide free advice from trained professionals.
Hear the stories from the people and families caught in this epidemic. Watch Chasing a Fix, a WAFB original documentary airing Saturday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. only on WAFB.
