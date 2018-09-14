1 car destroyed, 4 others damaged in fire at L’Auberge parking garage

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One car was destroyed and four others were damaged in a fire at L’Auberge Casino Thursday night.
The St. George Fire Department says the fire happened around 8:20 p.m. on September 13 on the second level of the parking garage at the casino. Firefighters arrived on scene of find a burning vehicle. They say one car was destroyed while four others were damaged.
Officials say the fire was under control by 8:40 p.m. No injuries were reported and the parking garage was not damaged. The fire was contained to the second level of the garage. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters were able to ventilate the area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.