Baton Rouge mayor launches International Relations Commission

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Friday, September 14, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the re-establishment of her International Relations Commission.
The purpose of the commission, she says, is to establish and maintain relationships with the city’s international community, foreign partners, and other global constituents to increase residents' awareness of the city-parish’s worldwide connections. Members of the commission consist of multi-lingual volunteers from the Baton Rouge area.
The mayor has tasked the commission with raising the global profile of the city-parish via various initiatives, events, and programs. The commission will work to promote international economic development opportunities to spur business growth and encourage foreign investments by putting the city-parish in a good place to do business.
“The commission will work to develop and foster relationships with Baton Rouge’s international community. By welcoming and joining forces with our international partners, we can expand the global footprint of our city,” said Broome.
Commission members include:
- Funmilayo D. Adedeji
- Meena Ajmera
- Warner Anderson
- Danielle Canedo-Davis
- Monique Franks
- John Hu
- Asayo Horiuchi Dvorak
- Shahed Khan
- Felipe E. Martinez
- Monika Olivier
- Babeth Schlegel
- Yao Zeng
The commission will meet on Tuesday, September 18 at 2 p.m. at City Hall and will be joined by the following guests:
- Larry Collins, director of International Relations for Louisiana Economic Development
- Donnie Miller, director of Business Development for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Paul Arrigo, executive director for Visit Baton Rouge
