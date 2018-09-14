Baker city council member launches Little Free Libraries

BAKER, LA (WAFB) - If your children love to read, getting a book just got easier.
The City of Baker unveiled two Little Free Libraries Friday. Their slogan is “Take a Book, Share a Book.” It’s based on an honor system of borrowing and adding books to the little library. The idea is to provide easier access to reading, especially for those who usually don’t visit traditional libraries. Baker city council member, Charles Vincent, says these libraries are a major key to education.
“It’s a community effort, it’s a family effort, it’s an effort to bring education to the neighborhood, in addition to what the libraries are doing,” he said.
Vincent says he’s working on getting a grant from the city that will allow him to build more of these free libraries. He says he’d like to have at least two in every district in Baker. The mini libraries are located at Circle Baptist on Morvant Road and at the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
