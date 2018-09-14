Authorities warn Livingston Parish residents of IRS scam

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Livingston Parish authorities are warning residents to be aware of a scam, the latest one to be reported in the local area.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that detectives have learned someone claiming to work for the IRS is contacting residents. The Sheriff’s Office said the scammer tells the residents that they owe on previous tax filings.
The scammer then claims law enforcement authorities would be contacted if the resident does not promptly pay.
However, authorities have confirmed this is a scam, and urge residents to not give the scammer any money. Simply hang up, they advised.
Anyone with further information regarding this scam is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225)-686-2241.
There have been reports of a similar scam in the Acadiana area in August. That scam involved a fake number that residents should watch out for.
