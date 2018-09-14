Another Broken Egg expected to close location in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge location of a popular breakfast chain is expected to close its doors for good.
According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Journal, Another Broken Egg’s downtown location is closing Friday afternoon.
The restaurant had opened in 2016 on the ground floor of the IBM building. The restaurant was the chain’s third location for the Red Stick.
Another Broken Egg has restaurants at CitiPlace Court and on Perkins Road.
Another Broken Egg Cafe offers up Louisiana seafood and many southern-inspired egg dishes with locally-sourced produce. The restaurant also features a full bar and genuine southern hospitality.
