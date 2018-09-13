Week 3: SEC Schedule

Week 3: SEC Schedule
(Source: SEC)
By Kirk Michelet | September 13, 2018 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 3:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There’s no doubt about this weekend’s SEC Game of the Week.

LSU travels to play Auburn in an early matchup of SEC powers. The losing Tigers will have an uphill climb trying to win the SEC West, while the winner will be sitting pretty early in league play.

Alabama travels to Ole Miss in the other big west division match-up. Look for plenty of points to be scored, mostly by the Tide.

Two SEC games have been affected by Hurricane Florence. The South Carolina/Marshall game has been canceled and kickoff between Georgia/Middle Tennessee State has been moved up to 11 a.m.

SATURDAY’S SEC SCHEDULE

Middle Tennessee State (1-1) at Georgia (2-0, 1-0 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPNews (time moved due to Hurricane Florence)

Athens, Ga. • Sanford Stadium (92,746)

Murray State (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000)

UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (102,455)

Vanderbilt (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Notre Dame (2-0)

1:30 p.m. • NBC

South Bend, Ind. • Notre Dame Stadium (80,795)

LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

2 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (72,000)

Colorado State (1-2) at Florida (1-1, 0-1 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Gainesville, Fla. • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field (88,548)

Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN

Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) at Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (61,337)

Missouri (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Purdue (0-2)

6:30 p.m. • Big Ten Network

West Lafayette, Ind. • Ross-Ade Stadium (57,236)

Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)

Marshall (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1, 0-1 SEC): Canceled due to Hurricane Florence

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.