Week 3: SEC Schedule

There's no doubt about this weekend's SEC Game of the Week.
LSU travels to play Auburn in an early matchup of SEC powers. The losing Tigers will have an uphill climb trying to win the SEC West, while the winner will be sitting pretty early in league play.
Alabama travels to Ole Miss in the other big west division match-up. Look for plenty of points to be scored, mostly by the Tide.
Two SEC games have been affected by Hurricane Florence. The South Carolina/Marshall game has been canceled and kickoff between Georgia/Middle Tennessee State has been moved up to 11 a.m.
Middle Tennessee State (1-1) at Georgia (2-0, 1-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPNews (time moved due to Hurricane Florence)
Athens, Ga. • Sanford Stadium (92,746)
Murray State (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000)
UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1, 0-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (102,455)
Vanderbilt (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Notre Dame (2-0)
1:30 p.m. • NBC
South Bend, Ind. • Notre Dame Stadium (80,795)
LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)
North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1, 0-0 SEC)
2 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (72,000)
Colorado State (1-2) at Florida (1-1, 0-1 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Gainesville, Fla. • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field (88,548)
Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) at Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (61,337)
Missouri (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Purdue (0-2)
6:30 p.m. • Big Ten Network
West Lafayette, Ind. • Ross-Ade Stadium (57,236)
Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)
Marshall (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1, 0-1 SEC): Canceled due to Hurricane Florence
