WANTED: Man accused of forging checks stolen from victims’ mailboxes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for several charges including forgery, bank fraud, and felony theft.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say Cody Hinson Wolfe is accused of stealing checks out victims' mailboxes and then altering them to be payable to himself.
Wolfe is wanted on nine charges for three separate cases.
Authorities describe Wolfe as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Cody Hinson Wolfe is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
Tipsters can also email Crime Stoppers anonymously from our Facebook page or website www.crimestoppersbr.com.
You do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward.
