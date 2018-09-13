Sportsline Player of the Week: Ponchatoula QB TJ Finley

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The future for LSU at quarterback could be Ponchatoula junior quarterback TJ Finley, who has verbally committed to the Tigers, but for now, he's our Sportsline Player of the Week.
Finley put up amazing numbers in an equally amazing game, as the Green Wave won at Denham Springs by the final of 64-63. He passed for 639 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran for two more scores and actually caught the game-winning two-point conversion.
Finley is massive - listed at 6-foot-5 and 233 pounds. It's also quite obvious he's got an absolute cannon for an arm.
He'll be a problem for high school defenses for roughly another two years.
"I really didn't realize that until after the game,” said Finley. “My coach came down from the press box and told me how many stats I had and stuff like that. I was just more focused on helping my team get in position to win the game other than worrying about personal stats and stuff like that."
“Great football IQ - don’t be fooled by that kind of chill attitude because he’s an intense competitor,” added head coach Hank Tierney. “He doesn’t like to throw an incompletion, much less lose a game.”
Congratulations to the big man, Ponchatoula junior quarterback TJ Finley, our Sportsline Player of the Week.
