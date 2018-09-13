Shooting, crash leaves 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person is dead following a bizarre chain of events Wednesday night, according to investigators.
The Plaquemine Police Department reported a man was driving on LA 1 in Plaquemine around 10 p.m. when he was shot.
According to police, the vehicle he was driving crashed into a pole, through one ditch, and into another.
Officials said officers thought they were only responding to a crash until they found the gunshot victim. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said.
The victim’s name has not been released.
There have been no arrests.
An investigation is ongoing.
