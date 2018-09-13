Oyster and Artichoke Bisque

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 12 servings
Once again, Louisiana gulf oysters are used to create a masterpiece among cream based soups. This recipe was used on a weekly basis at Lafitte's Landing Restaurant. The great New Orleans chef, Warren Leruth, introduced Cajuns to this dish.
2 (10-ounce) containers oysters, freshly shucked
2 (14-ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained
1 quart oyster liquid
1 cup butter
1 cup chopped onions
1 cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
¼ cup chopped basil
1 cup flour
1½ quarts chicken or seafood stock
1 pint heavy whipping cream
1 cup sliced green onions
1 cup chopped parsley
salt and white pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
In a 2-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add artichokes, onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, and basil. Sauté 5–10 minutes or until vegetables are wilted and artichokes are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, transfer all ingredients from stockpot to a food processor, and purée until smooth. Return mixture to stockpot over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Sprinkle in flour and cook, whisking constantly until a white roux is achieved. Do not brown. Add stock and oyster liquid, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly until all is incorporated. Bring to a low boil then reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add oysters, cream, green onions, and parsley. Return to a boil and cook 3–5 minutes or until edges of oysters begin to curl, stirring often. Season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Serve hot with slices of toasted New Orleans-style French bread.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.