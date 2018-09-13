Oyster and Artichoke Bisque

In a 2-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add artichokes, onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, and basil. Sauté 5–10 minutes or until vegetables are wilted and artichokes are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, transfer all ingredients from stockpot to a food processor, and purée until smooth. Return mixture to stockpot over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Sprinkle in flour and cook, whisking constantly until a white roux is achieved. Do not brown. Add stock and oyster liquid, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly until all is incorporated. Bring to a low boil then reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add oysters, cream, green onions, and parsley. Return to a boil and cook 3–5 minutes or until edges of oysters begin to curl, stirring often. Season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Serve hot with slices of toasted New Orleans-style French bread.