Man killed in workplace accident at Stupp Corporation in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is dead after a workplace accident at Stupp Corporation, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirms.
Coroner Beau Clark confirms Stephen Deggs was killed Thursday morning in the incident. He says an autopsy will be performed Friday. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
Stupp Corporation is located on Ronaldson Road in Baton Rouge and produces pipelines for the safe transportation of gas, oil, and other products.
