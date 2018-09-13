Livingston Parish Library offers free flu shots

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Library is offering free flu shots to the public.
All five branches will host one day of free flu shots. The hope is to reach all corners of the parish before flu season starts.
Officials said insurance cards are not required for the flu shots and people don’t have to pre-register.
Dates and Locations:
- Tuesday, Sept. 11: Albany-Springfield Branch at 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 13: Denham Springs-Walker Branch at 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 20: South Branch at 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 25: Main Branch in Livingston at 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 26: Watson Branch at 4 p.m.
Livingston Parish Library is teaming up with Walgreens of Walker to provide the shots.
