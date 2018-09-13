Live Oak High breaks ground on new baseball-softball complex

WATSON, LA (WAFB) - Live Oak High School just broke ground on a new baseball-softball complex, and Livingston Parish Public Schools should begin construction on the $6.8 million facility soon.
School officials say the complex will include fields with artificial turf, covered grandstands, offices for coaches, locker rooms, an indoor batting facility, press boxed, and lights. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, September 12. The project should be completed by the start of the 2019-20 school year.
The new facility will be located next to the football field and will feature technology that will allow coaches to film practices in order to analyze players' hitting and pitching techniques.
“These new facilities will allow our school to bring our baseball and softball program to the next level,” said Live Oak Principal Beth Jones, noting the indoor turf will allow students to practice during bad weather. She also says having the facility on the school’s campus will improve safety since students won’t have to leave campus for practice.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.