LHSAA reduces sanctions against McKinley High

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The stiff penalties placed upon McKinley High in July were greatly reduced Thursday.
A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said the LHSAA has ruled to reinstate the eligibility of five student-athletes, reduce the two-year ban to one year, and reduce the $41,000 by 50 percent following an appeal by the EBRSS.
Taylor Halsey Gast added the school system will continue to cooperate with the LHSAA.
The LHSAA cited “required paperwork and its adherence therein in disarray” when the bans were issued.
Officials said it became apparent after the eligibility issue with the school’s girls' softball team at the 2017-18 State Tournament that a thorough records check was necessary to ensure all participants at the school were meeting eligibility requirements to play.
During the audit, it was reportedly found that McKinley’s athletic department, in regards to paperwork, was in disarray. LHSAA officials say documents present were not complete and there were many missing documents.
