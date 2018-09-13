Former Tigers’ 2-run walk-off home run propels Rockies to victory

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu came through in the clutch with a ninth inning walk-off home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The D’backs led 4-3 going into to the last inning before LeMahieu’s two-run blast gave the West-leading Rockies a 5-4 victory.
The former LSU star is hitting .283 this season for Colorado with 15 home runs and 55 RBI.
LeMahieu played two seasons for the Tigers.
In 2008, as a freshman, he batted .337 with 11 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 44 RBI.
The next year, LeMahieu batted a team-leading .350 with 13 doubles, five triples, 43 RBI and 57 runs. He was named to the College World Series all-tournament team.
