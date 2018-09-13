Florence relief fundraiser raising money for emergency supplies and food

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Louisiana may not be in Florence’s sight but Baton Rouge businesses, like SFT, are already raising money for hurricane relief efforts.
SFT is raising money with their original Cajun Navy t-shirt, donating all proceeds from the shirts that are sold this month. The proceeds will go toward the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank which is currently preparing relief efforts for the Carolinas.
Meredith Waguespack, SFT founder, and her team created the Cajun Navy tee a little more than two years ago in the aftermath of flooding in Baton Rouge. That year they sold enough Cajun Navy shirts to give nearly $50,000 to the local food bank.
In 2017, SFT reordered the Cajun Navy shirts to honor the rescue efforts in Houston, donating $24,000 to the Houston Food Bank.
Despite the uncertainty of Hurricane Florence, SFT aims to get ahead of the storm with their flood relief fundraiser. They will donate all proceeds from the Cajun Navy t-shirts to provide disaster food assistance and emergency supplies to communities affected by Hurricane Florence.
The shirts come in two color options and there are sizes available for men, women and youth.
CLICK HERE to purchase your Cajun Navy t-shirt. Prices range from $20 for youth to $28 for adults.
