FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mid/late afternoon showers/storms

By Diane Deaton | September 13, 2018 at 4:32 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 4:32 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our local forecast continues to bring showers/storms into our viewing area by mid/late afternoon, though coverage won’t be widespread.

Starting off this morning, temperatures are in the mid-70s, on the way to a high in the lower 90s, with a 40 percent chance for afternoon rain popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.

Overnight, a spotty shower or two will be possible and a low in the lower 70s. Friday, be on the lookout for early patchy fog. Otherwise, there will be partly cloudy skies and still at least a 40 percent to 50 percent coverage of mainly afternoon rain.

In the Gulf of Mexico, we’re continuing to keep a close eye on a trough of low pressure. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter is scheduled to investigate the disturbance further later today, if necessary.

This morning, further formation chance (becoming a tropical depression) has decreased slightly to 60 percent (a medium chance).

