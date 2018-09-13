FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mid/late afternoon showers/storms

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our local forecast continues to bring showers/storms into our viewing area by mid/late afternoon, though coverage won’t be widespread.
Starting off this morning, temperatures are in the mid-70s, on the way to a high in the lower 90s, with a 40 percent chance for afternoon rain popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
Overnight, a spotty shower or two will be possible and a low in the lower 70s. Friday, be on the lookout for early patchy fog. Otherwise, there will be partly cloudy skies and still at least a 40 percent to 50 percent coverage of mainly afternoon rain.
In the Gulf of Mexico, we’re continuing to keep a close eye on a trough of low pressure. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter is scheduled to investigate the disturbance further later today, if necessary.
This morning, further formation chance (becoming a tropical depression) has decreased slightly to 60 percent (a medium chance).
