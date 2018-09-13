FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low rain chances all next week

Here in south Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, the First Alert Forecast continues to have a summer-like feel to it. Daybreak temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with afternoon highs in the low 90s for all three days. The WAFB Storm Team forecast calls for rain chances at about 40 percent for both Friday and Saturday, then drops those numbers to 20 to 30 percent for Sunday. The extended outlook keeps rain chances on the low side through next week, although we do not anticipate any rain-free days. The Storm Team’s current outlook has rain coverage running at 20 to 30 percent for all of next week.