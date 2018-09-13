FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low rain chances all next week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scattered showers and a few storms rolled in from the east and southeast on Thursday in a bit of a combination between an onshore/sea breeze flow augmented by an outer rain band in the broad circulation associated with Invest 95L.
Invest 95L, a tropical disturbance located over the western Gulf, continues to get a lot of attention from Louisiana residents. It will likely generate a few more outer rain bands that could pinwheel into Louisiana over the next day or so, but we do not anticipate heavy rains with these passing showers. Invest 95L is headed into the southern Texas coast, arriving there sometime on Friday. Although it’s unlikely it will become a tropical depression before it moves into the Lone Star State, it could still produce some localized downpours for some south Texas counties.
Here in south Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, the First Alert Forecast continues to have a summer-like feel to it. Daybreak temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with afternoon highs in the low 90s for all three days. The WAFB Storm Team forecast calls for rain chances at about 40 percent for both Friday and Saturday, then drops those numbers to 20 to 30 percent for Sunday. The extended outlook keeps rain chances on the low side through next week, although we do not anticipate any rain-free days. The Storm Team’s current outlook has rain coverage running at 20 to 30 percent for all of next week.
With the threat of 95L waning, our local attention now turns to Tropical Storm Isaac, which is still expected the track across the Caribbean in the coming days, but our guidance is scattered as to whether Isaac will survive the trip. The latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast drops Isaac to tropical depression intensity within the next 24 hours, then effectively terminates Isaac as it moves into the western Caribbean. However, some of the guidance still calls for Isaac to survive and even strengthen over the western Caribbean. If Isaac survives through Monday into Tuesday, it could turn towards the Gulf.
The bottom line is confidence is low at this time as to what to anticipate with Isaac. The Storm Team’s perspective is there’s is no need to get too concerned about Isaac just yet. Let’s see what Isaac’s status is as well as its location this coming Sunday into Monday, then re-assess a potential Gulf threat.
Meanwhile, a lumbering, almost stalled Florence is now having significant impacts along the Carolina coast. It’s likely to be a very long three days for a large chunk of the southeastern United States.
