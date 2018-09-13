Defense attorneys, prosecutors agree to have separate trials for suspects in Duplantier murders

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The defense attorneys for two men accused of murdering a Baton Rouge couple, along with prosecutors, have agreed to have separate trials for the suspects.
Ernesto Alonso and Frank Garcia are accused of killing Denis and Suzanne Duplantier in 2015.
There was initially to be only one trial for both men. It was scheduled to start October 1.
The separate trials for the two men will begin Feb. 25, 2019.
Motions hearings are scheduled for November 7 and December 13.
