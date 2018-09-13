BTR Airport now offering flights to Orlando, Austin

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Airport kicked off some new non-stop flights Thursday afternoon. They now offer service to Orlando, Florida and Austin, Texas.
The flights will be provided by VIA Airlines, which reached an agreement with BTR earlier in 2018. Interim Aviation Director Mike Edwards says Austin was in high demand for business travelers, and Orlando is a popular vacation spot.
“Disney World, the theme parks, it’s a big market, especially here in Baton Rouge. A lot of our travelers frequent Orlando on family trips and vacations,” Edwards said.
Among the first passengers was Liz Hampton, a Texas Longhorns fan that couldn’t wait for the flight. She was on her way to the college football game. Hampton says she’s relieved she can now get a good flight out of Baton Rouge, as opposed to having to leave from New Orleans. “It’s wonderful. Baton Rouge needs to support the airline. If we don’t support it, it’s not gonna' stay, and it’s up to us to fly and support it,” she said.
Flights to Orlando will be offered on Mondays and Thursdays, while flights to Austin will be offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.
