Ascension residents invited to open houses on Master Land Use Plan

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Residents of Ascension Parish are invited to attend two open house meetings to discuss the Ascension Parish Master Land Use Plan. The meetings will be held Wednesday, September 26 and Thursday, September 27.
At the meetings, residents will be able to provide feedback on four different scenarios for different types of growth patterns. These scenarios were created using input from residents at mapping workshops in June. Planners will use feedback from residents to draft a vision for the parish. The draft will then be available for community review in the fall.
Residents and stakeholders can sign up for updates as the plan progresses. The parish also posts periodic updates on their Facebook page. For questions, email AscensionMasterPlan@cpex.org.
Residents can drop in at one of the open house meetings anytime between 5:30 and 8 p.m. Presentations will be given at 6 and 7 p.m. Wednesday’s meeting will be held at the Gonzales Civic Center, located at 219 S Irma Blvd. in Gonzales, while Thursday’s meeting will be held at Lowery Elementary School, located at 2389 Hwy. 1 S in Donaldsonville.
