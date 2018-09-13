Arrest warrant issued for husband of teacher who disappeared in 2011

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a missing person’s case from 2011.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Alberto Lozada, the husband of Brusly High School teacher Sylviana Lozada.
Alberto Lozada is wanted for second-degree murder.
Records suggest swabs of blood were collected from seven different areas of their garage, including a stain next to cleaning supplies.
The warrant goes on to state Alberto Lozada used force and disposed of his wife’s remains.
Alberto Lozada and their daughter left Louisiana for Venezuela not long after the teacher disappeared.
