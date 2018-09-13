Administration remains silent after Virginia College graduation canceled; campus set to close

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Nancy Thomas says she’s upset and hurt after finding out via email Wednesday afternoon that she and other Virginia College graduates will not get their commencement ceremony, which was scheduled for November.
“To have this moment taken away, it’s hard,” Thomas said.
An email sent to more than 200 former students sealed the fate of the graduation, informing them that the ceremony had been canceled and adding that anyone who still wants to walk should contact any one of the remaining campuses to be included in their commencement.
“It’s just being handled completely wrong,” said Thomas.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked the graduate if she believes the school cheated her out of the opportunity. “Yes, I do. I feel cheated,” Thomas replied.
The mother of five calls it unfair, saying she and her classmates deserve better. “It’s wrong because you wouldn’t want this happening to someone in your family or actually happening to you, so it just seems like you’re heartless over the situation,” she added.
The move came just two days after the school posted on its website that it was ending enrollment for new students. Sources tell WAFB the campus will officially close its doors June 30, 2019. Thomas says that could force current students into an impossible situation because it only gives them nine months to finish their classes.
“It’s like either you pass the first time or you don’t because you’re not going to get a do-over,” she said. “It’s almost like it’s setting you up to fail.”
WAFB dropped by the campus Wednesday afternoon to get answers, but was told the president was unavailable and that we would need to call to set up an appointment. WAFB also reached out to the president to set up an interview, but had to leave a voicemail. As of Wednesday evening, that call had not been returned.
While graduates and students remain desperate for an explanation, it seems for now, it’s something administrators are not able to provide.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.