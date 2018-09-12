Woman accused of trying to cash in stolen scratch-offs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman accused of trying to cash in stolen scratch-off lottery tickets has been arrested, according to authorities.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported Gemetria Kelly, 22, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday.
She allegedly stole $196 worth of lottery tickets from a Shell gas station on Airline Highway in May. According to court documents, Kelly was a former employee of the store.
Deputies said she tried to cash in a $1,000 winning scratch-off at the Louisiana Lottery office on the same day of the theft.
Kelly is charged with having a false lottery ticket.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.