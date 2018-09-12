WBR Parish man accused of stealing 15 horses

ST. LANDRY AND EVANGELINE PARISHES, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reports a West Baton Rouge Parish man has been accused of stealing 15 horses.
LDAF Livestock Brand Commission arrested Jonramon Hatfield Vaughns, 30, of Port Allen, on Tuesday, September 11.
Investigators say he was arrested on two outstanding warrants involving the theft of horses in Evangeline and St. Landry parishes. The warrants come from two separate complaints.
In St. Landry Parish, the report was filed in March, stating Vaughns fraudulently obtained seven horses. He allegedly stole two of the horses at a local livestock market and transported the remaining five out of state. A warrant for his arrest in this incident was obtained March 19.
In Evangeline Parish, a complaint was filed in April saying Vaughns fraudulently obtained eight horses, took them out of state, and sold them. A warrant was obtained May 3.
Vaughns was apprehended in Rayne and booked without incident into the St. Landry Parish Jail, where he has a hold placed on him for Evangeline Parish.
“It is highly recommended that horse breeders and trainers use caution, particularly when conducting business with people they do not know or with whom they have never done business transactions involving livestock. Also, request proper identification and registration papers for the horses and obtain financial verification by line of credit or funds available from the broker,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.