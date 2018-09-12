Threat to Zachary High leads to arrest, officials say

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person has been arrested in connection with a threat to Zachary High School, according to officials.
The Zachary Community School District posted a message on its Facebook page early Wednesday morning about the incident.
The school district said the Zachary Police Department notified officials late Tuesday night about a threat targeting ZHS.
Officials added police said an investigation into the threat had already resulted in one arrest and that on other suspects were identified.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
Officials said they have requested increased security on the school’s campus.
No other details were provided.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.