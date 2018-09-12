Ryan Sharpe set for sanity hearing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A judge could decide Wednesday if an accused serial killer is competent to stand trial for the murder of a former BREC commissioner.
A sanity hearing is scheduled for Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, in a 19th Judicial District courtroom. The hearing is related to the case in the shooting death of former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden, 66, of East Baton Rouge Parish. Sharpe is charged with second-degree murder in this case.
Sharpe is not expected to be in the courtroom for the hearing.
He is also facing a slew of charges in East Feliciana Parish, but this hearing will only address his alleged murder of Breeden.
In East Feliciana Parish, Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brad DeFranceschi, second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tommy Bass, and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby.
He has pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.
